(TMZ.COM) – It’s far from a pizza party, but the National Guard troops stationed in the nation’s capital to keep the peace ahead of Inauguration Day are being treated to pizza on the reg … thanks to thoughtful donors.

A cargo van loaded with stacks of pies was delivered to troops throughout D.C. Friday, from the popular local restaurant We, The Pizza.

The pizza joint tells TMZ … it launched an initiative Tuesday for people to donate money to provide food for the National Guard, D.C. and Capitol Police and the fire department. We’re told on Thursday this resulted in about 1,500 pizzas being delivered, and the number’s at 500 and counting Friday. We, The Pizza says it plans on keeping up the pizza drive through the inauguration.

