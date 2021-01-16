https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/534601-missouri-woman-seen-with-pelosi-sign-charged-in-connection-with

A Missouri woman seen with a fractured sign belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Emily Hernandez was hit with five charges on Friday in connection to the riot, according to a court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia .

According to an affidavit, at least three individuals submitted tips to the FBI to identify Hernandez, who was allegedly seen in a widely-circulated video by U.K.-based network ITV News.

The video showed rioters storming the Capitol and about two-and-a-half minutes in, rioters are seen streaming in and out of a room with a curved entryway and wooden sign above the doorway that read “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

A few seconds later, a female with brown hair, round sunglasses and a white and gray winter hat can be seen standing near the same office, but the sign is missing from the door. The person then appears to hold up a broken engraved piece of wood, in which the words “the House” and “Nancy” are clearly visible.

Hernandez is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; stealing, selling, conveying or disposing of any thing of value to the United States; disruptive conduct in the Capitol Buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Buildings.

Court records do not indicate if Hernandez has been arrested.

Hernandez's set of charges are part of dozens that have been doled out as law enforcement across the country races to find rioters that breached the Capitol. The mob that descended on the building Jan. 6 sought to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Lawmakers were forced to evacuate as rioters broke windows, defaced statues and ransacked offices, including Pelosi’s. Five people died as a result of the riot, including a Capitol Police officer.

