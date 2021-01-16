https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/music-producer-phil-spector-who-had-been-convicted-second-degree-murder-has-died?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Music producer and songwriter Phil Spector, who had been convicted of second-degree murder and was serving prison time, died on Saturday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release that said Spector died of natural causes.

The statement noted that Spector “was pronounced deceased of natural causes at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at an outside hospital. His official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner in the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.”

