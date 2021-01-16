https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/nasa-astronaut-quotes-psalm-30-watching-sunrise/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station said this week that sunrises from space remind him of a Bible verse from Psalms.

Victor Glover, one of seven men and women on the space station’s Expedition 64 crew, posted two pictures on Instagram Wednesday of the sun beaming just above the earth’s horizon.

“Took these photos today, I love sunrises and sunsets,” Glover wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Can you see the bands of color? They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, ‘weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.’ It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the @iss.”

