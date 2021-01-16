https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/need-modern-day-nuremberg-trials-patriot-glad-hotel-chain-wont-host-a-fundraiser-for-sen-josh-hawley/

There have already been calls within Congress for the expulsion of any member who dared object to the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory — despite that Democrats have a history of objecting to the certification of Republican victories, as recent as 2016 when the objection was over voter suppression, the same reason Stacey Abrams claims her election was stolen. Two of the biggest targets are seditious Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. We’re learning Saturday that Loews Hotels has decided it won’t host a fundraiser for Hawley at its property in Florida.

Loews Hotels announced that it won’t host a planned fundraiser next month for Sen. Josh Hawley at one of its Florida properties https://t.co/JULRuxKVJx — POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2021

Here’s Lowes:

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

“Patriots” are celebrating the Nazis being turned away.

Fascists must be denied platforms and venues. Need modern day Nuremberg trials, not media tours. There are NOT “good people on both sides”.

There are fascist traitors & American patriots.

Nazis & decent humans citizens. This genocidal regime must be banished! #Loews #antifascism https://t.co/8uu0ktXcno — Laura Hartman (@lauramhartman) January 16, 2021

That makes you the Nazi, kitten. https://t.co/7hS9pRcAMT — Ordy Packard’s A-mish Torch & Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdyPackard) January 16, 2021

You do realize don’t you that everything you’re demanding makes you the fascist right? — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) January 16, 2021

Delusions this severe should not be fed into by so many. — Bryan (@PacketTrace) January 16, 2021

Who got genocided? I hadn’t heard. — FartingCows&Airplanes (@yestradamous) January 16, 2021

My, sweetheart, you do go on, don’t you? — Ordy Packard’s A-mish Torch & Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdyPackard) January 16, 2021

Have you ever considered you are one of the bad guys? — TheQuestionIs 🗯 (@WhoDecides_) January 16, 2021

You are literally insane — Brandon Cody (@tristar20) January 16, 2021

What genocide happened? What do you plan as punishment for those that oppose you and your ideology? — CalicoJack (@JackRackham65) January 16, 2021

Trying to silence and imprison people with political differences than you by labeling them as “dangerous” is exactly what the Nazis did when they took power. You sound just like them, not surprisingly. — WTF traveler (@pithyandwitty) January 16, 2021

Crazy lady getting ratioed hard — Evenings Empire Has Returned Into Sand (@LaoziNabu) January 16, 2021

Except I’m a black female physician who has conservative views and supports Trump! You are so bigoted that you don’t even realize it! Diversity of thought is important! — MamaDoc 🩺 (@DocMama) January 16, 2021

Ok so apparently this has to do with Josh Hawley booking a hotel. Can you please link me to evidence of his actions that would warrant a trial on the scale of those at Nuremberg? I assume you know what the Nuremberg trials were about? — meowmixfan (@meowmixfan2) January 16, 2021

Leftists are vicious vindictive monsters. — David E. (@Doc_Rock1) January 16, 2021

Wow, Laura Hartman just went psychotic. Such hatred is frightening. I’m not kidding. Laura Hartman is a terrifying human. Meow. — Conrad The Cat (@ConradTheCat1) January 16, 2021

Liberals are evil. — Timothy Gobbel (@timgdx1) January 16, 2021

Except those claiming to be anti fascist are acting more like fascists than the ones they are targeting. The left claims the right is fascist then complains about policies that they put in place to limit the power of the government. Those two can not exist in the same space. — Delightfuldoughboy (@RodentAP3) January 16, 2021

Grow up. — Paul B. Kelly (@ImInSTL) January 17, 2021

Give it a try. You are so polluted with manufacturered hate I’m note sure you can be saved……but it’s worth a try. pic.twitter.com/5OfpJnJ8i4 — Nobody (@The__Oath) January 16, 2021

How Fascist of you. You need to turn off the news for awhile. You are absorbing 100% of everything they have told you to be mad about. You need to offload and make room for whatever the next thing to be offended by comes. All MSM will have plenty more to come. #SoMuchHate — Nobody (@The__Oath) January 16, 2021

God help you, you poor thing. You are truly delusional. You are the very monster you claim to be against. This is known as being “self-hating” my love. You are in fact, the monsters. WE are the Patriots. You are the villain. WE are the heroes in this story. Bless your heart. — Kasey Cubed (@KaseyCubed) January 17, 2021

Wow you are a really angry person. — Jennifer Davis (@Jenni19203) January 16, 2021

You’re bio literally says no justice no peace, tell me again who’s the fascist? — President-Elect 1776 (@si0err3a) January 16, 2021

Spoken like a true fascist. You people are so non-self aware — the florida photographer (@jmpjmp2323) January 16, 2021

What you are espousing is fascism. Intimidation and outlawing opposition is a hallmark of fascism. — AZ Red Scorpion (@azredscorpion) January 17, 2021

Bless your fascist soul. — ImpeachedKat🇺🇸 (@Twisterkat) January 17, 2021

@Loews_Hotels just look at the horrible people you are pandering to. — Kelly Crawford (@Moodswing916) January 16, 2021

Could you clarify the exhaustive list of Americans you don’t consider to actually count as Americans? This a process you have in mind for dozens, hundreds, thousands, or millions of people? — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) January 16, 2021

Related:

Hot take: Art critic says Republicanism needs to ‘isolated and snuffed-out’ in the same way as the coronavirus https://t.co/dTlY8htKKq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 22, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

