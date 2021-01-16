https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/01/16/nra-dumps-new-york-to-start-over-in-aw-you-guessed-n1389516

The NRA is moving its headquarters out of New York.

If you can’t imagine why the National Rifle Association – the NRA – has been incorporated in the state of New York for all these years, you forget that you live in COVID times. New York used to be the center of the universe for all corporate players.

COVID has vaporized proximity.

The NRA is getting out of the New York before it’s vaporized too.

BREAKING NEWS: @NRA Dumps New York to Reincorporate in Texas, Announces New Strategic Plan “This is a transformational moment in the history of the NRA,” says NRA CEO & EVP Wayne LaPierre. Visit https://t.co/bctdcmFBwl for more info! pic.twitter.com/k72QELZsbN — NRA (@NRA) January 15, 2021

The civil rights organization is getting away from Andrew Cuomo’s mismanagement, high taxes, gun haters, and Attorney General Letitia James, who has vowed to hound, sue, and force the NRA out of existence.

On Friday, the NRA filed papers to extricate itself from New York and get to a place where guns are considered tools and the right to own one, carry one, and use one is sacrosanct.

LaPierre wrote on the organization’s website that the move is a way to make the organization stronger.

Subject to court approval, the NRA is pursuing plans to reincorporate in the State of Texas. The Lone Star State is home to more than 400,000 NRA Members and the site of our 2021 Annual Meeting being held in Houston. The plan can be summed up quite simply: We are DUMPING New York, and we are pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas.

Moving to Texas is the NRA’s way of saying to New York, you want us? “Come And Take It.”

The NRA has been stuck in a thicket of financial problems. The former head of the organization, Oliver North, pointed the finger at current Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre for financial bungling and misuse.

Bloomberg reports that the civil rights organization has filed for bankruptcy. LaPierre disputes that characterization and posted this retort on the organization’s website.

You know that our opponents will try to seize upon this news and distort the truth. Don’t believe what you read from our enemies. The NRA is not “bankrupt” or “going out of business.” The NRA is not insolvent. We are as financially strong as we have been in years. But they know today’s announcement makes us bigger, stronger and more prepared for the fight for freedom. We are leaving the state of an attorney general who, just a few months ago, vowed to put us out of business through an abuse of legal and regulatory power. In fact, the gross overreach of the New York Attorney General and New York Governor has been resoundingly criticized by powerful national groups like the ACLU and a host of prominent legal scholars.

Nevertheless, in a different post on the website, the gun rights organization acknowledged that “the NRA and one of its subsidiaries filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. The NRA is not insolvent.” Bloomberg reports that by filing chapter 11, organizations can restructure payments to creditors and, perhaps more importantly, “pause pending litigation.”

The New York AG is suing the organization for millions of dollars in restitution and penalties. The NRA has countersued. It appears to be a legal death match from which the NRA is trying to extricate itself.

LaPierre says its headquarters will remain in Fairfax, Virginia for the time being, but that they’re “forming a special committee to explore our strategic options in this regard. We want to determine if there are advantages to relocating our HQ operations to another state.”

LaPierre says membership won’t change.

