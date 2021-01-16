https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/obama-friend-former-premier-matteo-renzi-triggers-political-crisis-italy/
Italy is now in crisis as its government is falling apart based on the actions by Obama friend and former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi.
The Italian government is in crisis after Obama friend Mateo Renzi’s actions this past week:
Italy’s former premier Matteo Renzi pulled his small party out of government on Wednesday, stripping the ruling coalition of its parliamentary majority and triggering political chaos even as the nation battles a resurgent COVID-19.
Renzi lambasted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s style of leadership, saying he was trying to hoard power, but he left open the possibility of rejoining the cabinet if his demands for a policy revamp and greater accountability were acted on.
“Being responsible is about facing up to problems, not hiding them,” said Renzi, who has been accused by critics of playing politics in an effort to revive the fortunes of his tiny Italia Viva party, which is floundering in the polls.
His coalition partners said his decision would hurt the country, which is mired in the worst recession since World War Two as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 80,000 Italians — the second highest toll in Europe.
Italy is already in the news due to reported actions of the country interfering in the 2020 US Election. But this is not the first time the Italians and Renzi have reportedly interfered in US politics.
Renzi is very political in that he appears to manipulate ultimately for his own ends. The fact he is close to Obama tells us much.