https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/16/ouch-comedian-goremy-roasts-gavin-newsom-and-other-politicians-shutdown-hypocrisy-in-under-90-seconds/
About The Author
Related Posts
Delta will ban customers who were seen on video yelling at Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney
January 14, 2021
Memory-holed: Vox deletes tweets about mask-wearing from March
December 21, 2020
'Guess they got Biden's memo': Caravan of thousands in Central America could arrive at U.S. around inauguration day
January 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy