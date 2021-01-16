https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/outrageous-loews-hotels-will-no-longer-host-josh-hawley-fundraiser-challenged-questionable-pennsylvania-election-results/

Loews Hotels canceled a fundraiser for Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) after he challenged the election results in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania was rife with fraud in the 2020 election.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/infographics-confirm-absolute-fraud-pennsylvania-2020-election-results-including-205000-extra-ballots-came-sent/

Even a USPS truck driver announced he transferred 288,000 fraudulent ballots from New York State to Pennsylvania during the election.

“I Was Driving Completed Ballots from NY to Pennsylvania – So I Decided to Speak Up” — UPDATE: USPS Contract Truck Driver Who Transferred 288,000 FRAUDULENT BALLOTS from NY to PA Speaks at Presser (VIDEO)

And Pennsylvania vote counters locked out GOP observers from their Philadelphia counting room for TWO DAYS.

VIDEO: Democrat Attorney who Tweeted Out Joe Biden Needs a Landslide Is Now Filmed Blocking GOP Attorneys from Philly Center

But Loews Hotels says it is criminal to challenge the Pennsylvania election results.

Disgusting.

** You can contact Loews Hotels here.

