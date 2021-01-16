https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/outrageous-loews-hotels-will-no-longer-host-josh-hawley-fundraiser-challenged-questionable-pennsylvania-election-results/

Loews Hotels canceled a fundraiser for Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) after he challenged the election results in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania was rife with fraud in the 2020 election.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/infographics-confirm-absolute-fraud-pennsylvania-2020-election-results-including-205000-extra-ballots-came-sent/

Even a USPS truck driver announced he transferred 288,000 fraudulent ballots from New York State to Pennsylvania during the election.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Mike Lindell Visits Trump in White House – Then Media Captures Pictures of His Notes to President Referring to Crimes and Insurrection Act

And Pennsylvania vote counters locked out GOP observers from their Philadelphia counting room for TWO DAYS.

But Loews Hotels says it is criminal to challenge the Pennsylvania election results.

Disgusting.

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

** You can contact Loews Hotels here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

