https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/outrageous-loews-hotels-will-no-longer-host-josh-hawley-fundraiser-challenged-questionable-pennsylvania-election-results/
Loews Hotels canceled a fundraiser for Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) after he challenged the election results in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania was rife with fraud in the 2020 election.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/infographics-confirm-absolute-fraud-pennsylvania-2020-election-results-including-205000-extra-ballots-came-sent/
Advertisement – story continues below
Even a USPS truck driver announced he transferred 288,000 fraudulent ballots from New York State to Pennsylvania during the election.
“I Was Driving Completed Ballots from NY to Pennsylvania – So I Decided to Speak Up” — UPDATE: USPS Contract Truck Driver Who Transferred 288,000 FRAUDULENT BALLOTS from NY to PA Speaks at Presser (VIDEO)
TRENDING: BREAKING: Mike Lindell Visits Trump in White House – Then Media Captures Pictures of His Notes to President Referring to Crimes and Insurrection Act
And Pennsylvania vote counters locked out GOP observers from their Philadelphia counting room for TWO DAYS.
VIDEO: Democrat Attorney who Tweeted Out Joe Biden Needs a Landslide Is Now Filmed Blocking GOP Attorneys from Philly Center
Advertisement – story continues below
But Loews Hotels says it is criminal to challenge the Pennsylvania election results.
Disgusting.
We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.
— Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021
** You can contact Loews Hotels here.