https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/parler-social-media-platform-still-not-operational-website-shows-initial-signs?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The website of the social media platform Parler has resurfaced after going offline earlier this month.

While the platform still has not become operational again, the message indicates that it will revive “soon.”

“Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform,” the website says. “We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before mli us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”

The platform vanished earlier this month after a move by Amazon Web Services. Buzzfeed reported that in a letter to Parler, the AWS Trust and Safety Team had stated “we cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

