The policeman who was filmed in what appeared to be a production at the Capitol Building on January 6th is now being labeled a hero.

We reported on this bizarre incident in the Capitol on January 6th:

BIZARRE VIDEO Shows Police Officer Directing “Lethargic” Leader of Small Mob, Dressed In All Black, To Senate Chambers…Why??

Others reported on the above policeman’s actions at the Capitol which appeared questionable:

Now the policeman is being heralded a hero:

He risked his life? 

