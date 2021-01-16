https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/policeman-appeared-direct-protesters-capital-now-touted-hero-risked-life-save-others/

The policeman who was filmed in what appeared to be a production at the Capitol Building on January 6th is now being labeled a hero.

We reported on this bizarre incident in the Capitol on January 6th:

Others reported on the above policeman’s actions at the Capitol which appeared questionable:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Mike Lindell Visits Trump in White House – Then Media Captures Pictures of His Notes to President Referring to Crimes and Insurrection Act

Psyop. Look at the photographers while going up the stairs and at the end. The officer is leading them where to go and gives the guy a little nudge and says “they’re here” when at the 2nd floor and officers just walk up and say “leave”. Paid crisis actors to look like agitators pic.twitter.com/U3BJ4REtpz — Sage+Honey🌱 (@sageandhoney_) January 7, 2021

Now the policeman is being heralded a hero:

He risked his life?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

