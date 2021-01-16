http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SxrknzFwNtc/

The vast majority of Democrats want President Trump to be removed from office before January 20 because of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Should President Trump be removed from office before January 20 because of last week’s riot at the Capitol by some of his supporters?”

Fifty-percent of all respondents said Trump should be removed from office prior to Inauguration Day, with 45 percent indicating otherwise and five percent remaining unsure. However, sentiments vary drastically along party lines, with 81 percent of Democrats expressing the belief that Trump should be removed prior to January 20 compared to 23 percent of Republicans who feel the same way.

Likely voters are split on if Trump should be “prosecuted in connection with last week’s riot at the Capitol by some of his supporters” after he formally leaves office, with 48 percent saying yes and 47 percent saying no — differences within the survey’s +/- three percent margin of error.

Once again, the beliefs are notably partisan, with 77 percent of Democrats indicating that they would like to see Trump prosecuted in connection with the protests once he is out of office, compared to 22 percent of Republicans who say the same.

The survey was fielded January 12-14, among 1,000 likely voters and coincides with this week’s House vote to impeach Trump for the second time, accusing him of inciting the lawlessness that occurred at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday as Congress gathered to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Senate trial is not expected to begin until after Trump is already out of office, making a conviction and subsequent removal from office an impossibility.

Friday’s Rasmussen poll showed Trump’s approval rating standing firm at 48 percent, indicating that the Capitol riot and subsequent impeachment in the House have yet to affect his standing with supporters.

