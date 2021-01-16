http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/33CNDEgYyUs/

ROME — Pope Francis sent his condolences and prayers for victims of the “violent earthquake” that struck Indonesia Friday, killing dozens and injuring hundreds more.

In a telegram addressed to Archbishop Piero Pioppo, the Vatican’s apostolic nuncio in Indonesia, Secretary of State Pietro Parolin conveyed the pope’s distress over the “tragic loss of life” caused by the quake, which measured 6.2 on the Richter scale.

“Saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and the destruction of property caused by the violent earthquake in Indonesia, His Holiness Pope Francis expresses his heartfelt solidarity with all those affected by this natural disaster,” the telegram states.

“He prays for the repose of the deceased, the healing of the injured and the consolation of all who grieve,” the missive continues. “In a particular way, he offers encouragement to the civil authorities and those involved in the continuing search and rescue efforts.”

“Upon all His Holiness willingly invokes the divine blessings of strength and hope,” the telegram concludes.

The epicenter of Friday’s earthquake was 3.7 miles northeast of the city of Majene on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

The tremor took the lives of at least 42 people, and hundreds more are injured, Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency reported.

