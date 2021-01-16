https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/15/leo-terrrell-democrats-play-race-hate-card-24-7-donald-trump-denounced-klan-terrorist-group/

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Friday that the Democratic Party continues to “play the race and hate card” against President Donald Trump and his supporters to divert attention from their own policies.

“The Democrats play the race and hate card 24/7 and I hate it. Just four months ago, Donald Trump went to Atlanta and denounced the [Ku Klux] Klan as a terrorist group,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Trump’s “Black America Plan” designated both the KKK and antifa as terrorist groups.

“The problem is, the Democrats get away with this without being charged, without being challenged,” Terrell continued. “What makes it sickening for me is that I came to the Republicans because they are Nazis and Klans[men]? No — because Donald Trump opened a big tent.” (RELATED: Rep. McClintock: ‘If We Had Prosecuted BLM And Antifa … With The Same Determination,’ Capitol Riot Might Not Have Happened)

Terrell claimed that “Donald Trump had more minorities vote for him this year than any other Republican nominee in 50 years. Why? Because there’s equality, there’s liberty. I am proud to vote for Donald Trump. I’m happy to be voting for Donald Trump and supporting Donald Trump.”

Exit polls from the 2004 presidential election suggest that President George. W. Bush faired better with non-white voters than did Trump.

The attorney said it is “sickening” that the Democrats continue to play the “race and hate card. They get away with it and you know what? They use it, Sean, to divert the attention away from their failures, because they have no programs and they have no policy.”

During the impeachment debate Wednesday, Democratic representatives attacked Trump as a racist and white supremacist, including Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who called the president the “racist-in-chief.”

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Wednesday that all Trump voters were aligned with the KKK and neo-Nazis. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Byron Donalds: Calling Trump A White Supremacist ‘Equally As Wrong’ As Capitol Hill Riot)

“You’re in the crowd who voted for Trump. If you voted for Trump you voted for the person who the Klan supported. You voted for the person who Nazis support. You voted for the person who the alt-right supports. That’s the crowd that you are in,” he said.

