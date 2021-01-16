https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/reporter-emerald-robinson-trump-focused-primarying-didnt-stand-behind-blood-video/

Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson joined Greg Kelley last night to talk about President Trump’s next moves when he is expected to leave office next week.

Emerald says Trump is “out for blood” and ready to help primary the anti-Trump haters from the party.

Emerald Robinson:

“He is now considering when he leaves Washington DC, particularly what happens in 2022. I am told he is very focused on primarying some of those Republicans who didn’t stand behind him. And I am told he’s “out for blood.” The president has a bone to pick…”

Emerald added this on the frustration of those close to the president.

“It goes back to what Fred said. There were some things that happened to the president that just were unnecessary. It was bad advice. It was bad personnel.”

The demonic left tried to destroy Trump and remove him from his base. It didn’t happen despite the committed coup against this president since before he took office, and ever since. The coup was always aided by the deceiving and envious losers, the RINOs.

As a Trump supporter it must be said — Hope the first Trump MAGA rally is sooner than later.

