The knives are out for Liz Cheney.

The Wyoming congresswoman and No. 3 leader of the House GOP caucus faces an uprising from conservative lawmakers unhappy with her yes vote to impeach President Trump.

Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans to side with Democrats Wednesday.

Some Republicans are looking to stage an internal coup using a playbook employed during an attempted ouster of then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

“We’ve researched the rules thoroughly and there has been a lot of discussion on how to handle this,” Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale told Newsmax. Cheney ”is out of step with the conference in such a monumental way.”

Rosendale was the first House Republican to call for Cheney’s removal as the House Republican Conference chair after her renegade vote.

Under current GOP caucus rules, any member can trigger a request for a panel to consider whether a member is fit to remain in their post. As conference chair, however, Cheney would be entitled to select panel members and stock it with her allies.

Montana GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale is attempting to oust Rep. Chenney from her leadership in the GOP.Tommy Martino/AP

GOP insurgents say that they would counter this move by invoking rule 6(d), allowing the full Republican conference to weigh in in an up or down vote if they get 50 signatures.

