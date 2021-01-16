https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/self-described-hardcore-leftist-who-bragged-about-soros-money-arrested-for-inauguration-terror-plot/

Federal agents arrested a self-admitted anarchist and “hardcore leftist” on Friday on suspicion of plotting to violently disrupt planned election-related protests at the Florida state Capitol.

Prosecutors said they ‘averted a crisis’ at the Capitol by arresting 33-year-old Daniel Baker, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced in a news release.

“Baker issued a call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protestors gathered at the Florida Capitol this Sunday,” prosecutors said. “He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protestors and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms.”

“This is an armed COUP and can only be stopped by an armed community!” Baker wrote in a flyer titled “Call to Arms January 20th” posted online, a criminal complaint against him alleges (pdf).

“If you’re afraid to die fighting the enemy, stay in bed and live,” he wrote in the flyer, in which he called Trump supporters who plan to protest at the Florida state Capitol “terrorists.”

FBI agents, with assistance from local law enforcement, took Baker into custody without incident.

Baker, a former U.S. Army Airborne infantryman who was kicked out of the service, in 2017 joined the People’s Protection Units, a group fighting in Syria against ISIS and the Turkish government, prosecutors said. People’s Protection Units is a sub-affiliate of the Kurdistan’s Working Party, which is designated by the U.S. government as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

