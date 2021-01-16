https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/16/tucker-angry-grandpa-biden-and-dems-never-had-any-interest-in-unity-with-trump-supporters-1017172/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out President-elect Joe Biden and Democrats for using “dangerous” rhetoric against GOP lawmakers and supporters of President Donald Trump after pledging to “unite the country” before the election.

In his opening monologue Friday, Carlson noted that Biden’s rise from a dismal finish in the New Hampshire primary in February to the world’s most powerful leader is “a remarkable story,” suggesting the turnaround was likely due to his message of “unity” during the primaries.

“Biden’s PR team told voters that Donald Trump was a divisive figure,” said Carlson, noting that some of the president’s “own voters had to admit there was some truth in that.”

“Biden pledged to be the opposite. Biden promised to be America’s gentle grandfather, gathering the nation around the hearth, soothing hurt feelings. Biden promised to unite the country. He said so again and again,” the host continued, playing some clips of Biden making such statements.

“That was the pitch. He seemed to kinda mean it,” Carlson said.

The host then played a clip of Biden attacking Trump, saying he wasn’t “fit to serve” and that he “is one of the most incompetent presidents in the history” of the country.

“So, you say Trump lost but you’re attacking him and the people who voted for him anyway,” Carlson responded. “Maybe you’re not the loving grandfather dispensing wisdom in front of the fire. Maybe that’s not the presidency we’re actually getting.”

The host then suggested that Biden’s apparent reversal shouldn’t surprise anyone before playing a series of clips showing the former vice president getting heated and angry at debates, campaign events, and during media interviews.

“That’s not loving conciliatory grandpa, that’s angry grandpa,” Carlson remarked. “And Democrats are happy with that version of Joe Biden. They never had any interest in the conciliatory version. Appeals to unity won’t, in the end, make them more powerful.”

Declaring that “hate” is what “holds” Democrats together, Carlson said the party will have to find someone else to direct it at since Trump is leaving office, declaring that they are already targeting his supporters and GOP lawmakers.

Carlson then played a clip of Rep. Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) claiming he is concerned a GOP lawmaker will smuggle a gun to Biden’s inauguration and assassinate him.

“It’s a sad reality that we find ourselves in a place where the enemy is within and we cannot trust our own colleagues,” Maloney told MSNBC this week. “Now we can’t be sure that a member of Congress won’t bring a gun to the inauguration.”

“What the hell are you saying?” Carlson, clearly shocked, said after playing the clip. “You know what he’s saying, they’re assassins, murderers, and that’s why we need tens of thousands of federal troops in Washington to protect us, the good people, from the evil people — that’s more troops than we currently have in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.”

He then offered that, according to Maloney, “the other side aren’t really Republicans, they’re Republican Guards. They’re a deadly insurgency within our borders.”

Carlson went on to play more clips of Democratic lawmakers and officials who have made similar baseless allegations.

He then played a clip of Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman saying that people shouldn’t be allowed to say that the 2020 election results in his state were tainted.

“That is a lie, and you do not have the right, that is not protected speech,” Fetterman said in a clip Carlson played.

After playing more clips of freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Carlson went on to say that Democrats are attempting to implement a modern-day version of “Reconstruction,” a restive, decade-long period following the Civil War in which the federal government imposed military rule, among other restrictions, on the defeated South.

