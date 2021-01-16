https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/16/twitter-says-bug-prevented-searches-of-lincoln-project-tweets-amid-allegations-against-co-founder/

As we’ve reported, Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver has been alleged to have sent inappropriate messages to dozens of young men. Many of these men came forward and shared their stories, including screenshots in some cases. After the allegations surfaced, Laura Ingraham reported on the allegations seems to have preceded Weaver’s content being deleted from the Lincoln Project’s website.

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 Wow, @projectlincoln has quietly deleted @jwgop from their website after Laura Ingraham reported on allegations against Weaver involving dozens of young men Screenshots of the pages that were taken down https://t.co/5aDfEg0SuShttps://t.co/AoX9AGHAWd pic.twitter.com/X7qwM6Tt5x — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2021

Around that same time, Twitter users noticed that searches of the group’s Twitter account weren’t possible:

This is weird. Am trying to search for Lincoln Project tweets in light of the news about their co-founder. Somehow the usual “from:projectlincoln” search functionality doesn’t work. Still works w/ every other account, though. Anyone able to search their account? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2021

nope…just tried. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 15, 2021

I have a same issue, weird! Surely they have Tweets about Trump 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ayts5fQlZS — Joe (@FonzyDizzle) January 15, 2021

Exactly! I know they tweeted about Trump being a sexual predator but nothing was coming up. Then I just searched their account for “trump” and it was likewise empty. But they tweet about him nonstop. Something’s not working right. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2021

Twitter has shared this explanation for why Lincoln Project tweets were temporarily not searchable:

Twitter Says ‘Bug’ Prevented Users From Searching Lincoln Project Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations https://t.co/dqUHVKCQ7Z — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 16, 2021

From the Daily Caller:

A Twitter spokesperson told the DCNF Saturday morning that “this was a bug that was fixed yesterday.” Twitter did not immediately address why the bug apparently only affected searches for the Lincoln Project at a time when a co-founder, John Weaver, was facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Interesting timing for that “bug,” to say the least.

Crazy coincidence that the “bugs” always seem to help one side. — Dustin Call (@dlcall5) January 16, 2021

I’m sure this and the glitch preventing posting of the Hunter Biden expose were total flukes. https://t.co/GCYVCxJign — It Was Me Muthafucka (@Crimson__Edge) January 16, 2021

Bug….🤣 pic.twitter.com/EUIDezXimv — Made in Michigan Moved to 🌴 (@KathyPoteau) January 16, 2021

What a coincidence! 😑 — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) January 16, 2021

We’re sensing a bit of skepticism.

