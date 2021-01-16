https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-united-states/2021/01/16/id/1005888

COVID-19 cases in the United States slowed on Friday, as global deaths passed 2 million. People across England are about to be hit with a deluge of new government advertisements telling them to stay at home.

The U.S. added 216,769 new cases on Friday, down from the previous three days even as the weekly average continues to climb, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The nation added almost 20,000 more cases a day on average in the last week compared with the previous one.

Another 3,599 people died, the data show, also fewer than the previous three days. Weekly average fatalities, however, continued to rise, with more than 550 more people dying each day in the last week compared with the one before.

