https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-imposes-fresh-sanctions-on-iran-in-final-days-of-trump-presidency_3659320.html

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities as Washington continues to step up pressure on Tehran.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in statements said Washington blacklisted seven entities and two individuals in sanctions related to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and Iranian shipping entities, as well as slapping sanctions on Iranian entities for activities related to conventional arms proliferation.

On Feb. 11, 2020, five people were arrested and charged for conspiring to sell sanctioned Iranian oil to a refinery in China, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release at the time.

The complaint accused four Texans and one New Yorker of conspiring from July 2019 to February 2020 to purchase oil from Iran, in violation of U.S. economic sanctions against the country, then sell it to a Chinese buyer “for great profit,” the DOJ said.

The defendants planned two shipments of oil per month, the complaint said.

Each defendant was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“With the goal of illegally enriching themselves, the defendants conspired for over eight months to devise a scheme to violate U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran, particularly the ban on foreign oil sales,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a statement.

“The sale of oil is the lifeblood of the Iranian economy. At the same time, the United States was increasing its sanctions in order to pressure Iran to stop its malign activities, these defendants put greed ahead of country.”

China is the world’s biggest importer of Iranian oil despite the Trump administration reimposing sanctions on Tehran’s petroleum exports in 2018 after withdrawing the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

Epoch Times reporter Cathy He and Reuters contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

