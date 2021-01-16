https://justthenews.com/government/congress/vice-president-elect-kamala-harris-resign-monday-her-senate-seat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

After serving less than one term as a U.S. senator from California, Kamala Harris on Monday will resign her seat, prior to being sworn in as the nation’s next vice president.

“She’s notified Governor Newsom, and has sent her formal indication that she will be resigning on Monday, January 18. And then she will make a formal announcement on Monday,” an aide said, according to The Hill.

Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom previously announced his choice of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to occupy Harris’s U.S. senate seat for the rest of the term.

As vice president, Harris will become the Senate’s tie-breaker in the event of any 50-50 split votes in the legislative chamber.

“This is not a goodbye for Vice President-elect Harris,” a Harris aide said, according to The Hill. “As she resigns from the Senate, she’s preparing to take an oath that will allow her to preside over it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

