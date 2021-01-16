https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-jan-15-blm-activist-who-stormed-capitol-is-charged-undercover-video-twitters-true-plan_3659430.html

A BLM activist who was part of the break-in of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been charged by the FBI.

A new undercover video shows Twitter’s CEO talking about how the banning of President Donald Trump was only the beginning of this type of censorship.

A senior scientist at NASA has been charged with lying about, as well as failing to disclose his ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

