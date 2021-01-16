VIDEO: Teen Saves Relatives Without Sense of Smell from Burning Home

Posted by | Jan 16, 2021 | | 0 |

VIDEO: Teen Saves Relatives Without Sense of Smell from Burning Home

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hqTpv2W31LI/

Three family members who lost their sense of smell because of coronavirus escaped from their burning Texas home on Friday thanks to a fourth relative who does not have the illness.

“The fire broke out at around 2 a.m. Friday in the home at 2200 Joey Dr. in Waco,” KWTX reported.

However, 17-year-old Bianca Rivera smelled the smoke and alerted her three family members before it was too late.

“I don’t really count myself as a hero,” she told reporters.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website, one possible symptom of the coronavirus is a “New loss of taste or smell.”

Symptoms also include fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and headaches.

“I started smelling burnt plastic and that’s when I got more alert and I ran outside of my room and I couldn’t even pass the hallway because it was filled with so much smoke,” Rivera said of the incident.

“I knew I had to wake everyone up,” she continued, adding that she opened their back door and got everyone out to safety. The teen also saved the family’s four dogs.

“Honestly it was just me protecting my family and getting them to save it didn’t matter to me if I was going to get hurt or I was going to get burned as long as I got them out safe and sound I was going to be fine,” she stated.

All of her relatives escaped the house with only the clothes they wore before Waco firefighters arrived at the scene.

In the wake of their loss, Rivera said her grandparents have gathered clothing and shoes for them to wear.

“Right now we are renting a motel room we are trying to find a residence at the moment,” she explained.

The Red Cross is assisting the family whose house was destroyed.

“I just did what anyone would else would do for their own family. I just wanted to get everyone out safe and alive,” Rivera concluded.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Amy Furr

Related Posts

Mike Pompeo: China Is Infiltrating Our Government, Businesses, and Schools

Mike Pompeo: China Is Infiltrating Our Government, Businesses, and Schools

December 14, 2020

Andrew Yang Says Only Citizens Would Get $1,000 per Month He Vows

Andrew Yang Says Only Citizens Would Get $1,000 per Month He Vows

August 9, 2019

Business Software Maker Tells Gun Store Clients to Stop Selling AR-15s

Business Software Maker Tells Gun Store Clients to Stop Selling AR-15s

May 30, 2019

Polish MP Demands Germany Pay over $850 Billion in WWII Reparations

Polish MP Demands Germany Pay over $850 Billion in WWII Reparations

April 28, 2019

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.