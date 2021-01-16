https://www.oann.com/vp-pence-second-lady-speak-at-lemoore-naval-air-station/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vp-pence-second-lady-speak-at-lemoore-naval-air-station

UPDATED 5:24 PM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence delivered remarks in the Golden State on Saturday. Mike and Karen took to the the podium at the Lemoore Naval Air Station to tout the Trump administration’s commitment to the military.

Pence also praised the administration’s foreign policy achievements, saying the President understood that if you want peace, prepare for war. The vice president’s remarks followed the recent accomplishments by President Trump through the Abraham Accords to bring peace to the Middle East.

Pence also explained the U.S. military has only flourished under the Trump administration.

“Our military lacked equipment at a level that was actually impacting readiness, and our NATO allies weren’t meeting their commitments to our common defense,” the vice president stated. “Iran was resurgent across the Middle East, and a terrorist organization controlled a landmass the size of Pennsylvania. I couldn’t be more proud to stand before all you heroes today and report under the leadership of President Donald Trump we’ve rebuilt our military, we’ve restored the arsenal of democracy and we’ve enacted the largest increases in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan.”

I couldn’t be more proud to report, we’ve rebuilt our military, restored the arsenal of democracy, and enacted the largest increases in our National Defense since the days of Ronald Reagan. pic.twitter.com/bnTYKSbQ5C — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 17, 2021

Mike and Karen are now set to visit Fort Drum in New York on Sunday to speak with soldiers there before returning to Washington.

