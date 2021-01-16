https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wayne-root-gop-leaders-dc-dont-represent-74-million-trump-voters/

By Wayne Allyn Root

The media lies. All the time. They lied about the Obama economy- they tried to make us believe the worst economy since the Great Depression was a great economy. Then they lied about the soaring Trump economy. They tried to make us believe the best economy in 50 years, maybe the best economy ever for middle class Americans, was a bad economy.

They lied about the BLM riots. For months we saw radical communists, Marxists and violent thugs riot, loot, burn, mug and murder, while attacking police officers with bricks, pipes and Molotov cocktails. They burned entire downtown business districts to the ground- like Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wisconsin. They burned police stations to the ground. They took over cities- like Portland and Seattle. They destroyed famous shopping districts – like Fifth Ave in NY and the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. They killed over 30 people. They caused over $2 billion in damage.

Yet liberal politicians and liberal media ignored it all; or made believe it never happened; or made believe it was “peaceful,” or encouraged it, or supported it. In many cases, they did all of the above.

Yet none of these liberal frauds encouraging or condoning violence was ever banned, censored, vilified, or impeached. Heck, we rewarded Kamala Harris, who encouraged and celebrated BLM violence, with the Vice Presidency of the United States.

Then came the Washington DC unrest involving President Trump’s crowd. The liberal media blew that up out of proportion into “the darkest day in American history.” Even though it was a small case of unrest compared to “the BLM summer of hate, rioting and murder.” Even though it may have involved Antifa as the instigators. Even though Capitol police were captured on camera letting protestors into the building. Even though it involved a few hundred people out of a crowd of a million or more. Even though no one burned down or looted the Capitol. The media made believe it was Pearl Harbor.

Here’s the thing. Trump has had hundreds of rallies for six years now. Millions have attended. Maybe 20 million plus. And there’s never been 1 act of violence, 1 window broken, 1 property ever damaged, 1 person ever shot, 1 police officer ever attacked. Yet after one incident in DC, the first time violence has ever broken out at a Trump, or conservative, or Tea Party event, it’s used as a trigger to ban and censor all mention of a stolen election; ban, censor and impeach President Trump; ban and censor all conservatives; and label all 74 million Trump voters as “domestic terrorists.”

There’s the scam. Cover-up hundreds of violent Antifa and BLM incidents. And blow up out of proportion the only incident of violence EVER at one conservative event, involving 170 people who made a bad decision in the heat of the moment, out of 74 million Trump voters. That’s assuming it wasn’t Antifa causing the small amount of violence.

The key to this ban/censor/destroy/impeach witch hunt was to use RINO, Trump-hating, Republican leaders in DC as “the cover” to convince the world that even the GOP has abandoned and turned against Trump. But it didn’t work. Because those famous DC GOP leaders don’t represent the people. They don’t represent 74 million Trump voters. They only represent the dirty, corrupt DC Swamp.

The results are in. The support for President Trump is so overwhelming, even liberal media and pollsters can’t hide the truth.

Trump-hating pollster Frank Luntz had to admit 91% of Trump voters would vote for him again. 78% of Trump voters believe the election was rigged and stolen.

Liberal pollster Axios-Ipsos shows that 62% of Republicans support Trump’s belief the election was stolen, while 69% don’t blame Trump for the Capitol violence last week.

But a much higher 91% of Trump voters support Trump’s belief that the election was stolen. 96% believe Trump makes the GOP a stronger party. 92% want Trump to run again in 2024.

And guess who loses badly in the Trump-McConnell battle? 63% of Republicans approve of the behavior of Trump versus Mitch McConnell.

Trump’s “America First” agenda is also still popular. 87% of Republicans and 63% of swing voters want companies to hire Americans before foreigners. Democrats and the media keep trying to bury Trump and demoralize his supporters. I have to admit- their plan was pretty remarkable this time. Their propaganda was intense. They came close. But in the end, they failed again.

Because they underestimated the hatred of 74 million Trump voters for DC politicians- even Republican ones. We don’t trust them, we don’t like them, we don’t care what they say. The more they hate Trump, the more we like him.

GOP leaders only represent the DC Swamp. They don’t represent 74 million Trump voters.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Wayne is the author of the new #1 national bestselling book, “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 PM to 9 PM EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com, or listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com.

The post WAYNE ROOT: GOP LEADERS IN DC DON’T REPRESENT 74 MILLION TRUMP VOTERS appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

