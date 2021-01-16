https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/what-were-you-running-from-harvard-associate-professor-assures-us-he-wore-a-mask-while-running-earlier-in-the-day/

Bill Hanage, associate professor at Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health, got a lot of attention for a selfie in which he proved he’d been wearing a mask while running earlier. He’s written a thread about the responses he’s gotten, but we’ll abbreviate it a bit.

My announcement that I was running with a mask got a LOT of comment (from all sides) earlier. It’s in response to changes in the state of the pandemic and the transmissibility of the virus. Worth unpacking 1/goodness knows https://t.co/i9rLUAyzgZ — Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) January 16, 2021

Some asked “why are you doing this outside?” – I know where they’re coming from. Risk of transmission is MUCH lower outside. If all contacts were outside there probably would not *be* a pandemic. But it’s also not nil https://t.co/gTxywkPqFf — Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) January 16, 2021

and remember this is also about solidarity. Seeing a person wearing a mask is a sign that they are looking out for you and not just themselves, because masks greatly reduce the risk of transmission https://t.co/k0yjAePH1w — Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) January 16, 2021

And seeing a person wearing two masks means they are looking out for you twice as much. Here are some of those comments Hanage received on his selfie.

Why? — BAN THIS (@corrcomm) January 16, 2021

Who cares? — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) January 16, 2021

Preening hopefully stops viruses. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 16, 2021

+2 social credit, comrade. The chairman is pleased. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) January 16, 2021

Well don’t do that again. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 16, 2021

Exactly. This is what public health dress up looks like. There are ample studies to show how covid is spread. Running as a solitary activity not mixed with stopping talking, singing or yelling doesn’t require such theatre. — Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) January 16, 2021

🤷‍♂️Here’s a cookie… 🍪 — Takezō (@PsychoSix) January 16, 2021

Do it in heels, then I’ll be impressed 😁 — JustSteven🇺🇲 (@supersport1987) January 16, 2021

Make sure you wear it when you sleep too so the virus can’t sneak up on you — Aaron (@AyAy_Ron69) January 16, 2021

Yes. I wore a mask while showering earlier. — MogeGoji 茹露 (@RuLu86) January 16, 2021

I wore a full haz mat suit and an isolation cube whilst completing a marathon this morning — 𝕯𝖆𝖓 𝕬𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 (@Dan586509) January 16, 2021

We are all in this together. A true patriot doing his part 🙏🏻 — The Mike Peekly (@ThePeekly) January 16, 2021

So much soy — Jere Sandford (@JereDuty) January 16, 2021

You are so virtuous sir! Very impressive. A real American hero — Nope (@DeadEEJJ) January 16, 2021

Well done! Have a gold star. — Grayhen Tor (@GrayhenTor) January 16, 2021

What were you running from? — andy, friend of lorenzo saint Dubois. (@gringolito) January 16, 2021

Congratulations for winning +100 virtue points. They are in the post, on their way to you. — Towny (@James_Townsend9) January 16, 2021

The virtue has been signalled. — alan sanderson. (@electric__Al) January 16, 2021

Were you running from testosterone? — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 16, 2021

So apparently a Harvard education doesn’t imply intelligence:you may want to review simple physics to know that there is almost zero chance of acquiring a virus outside jogging in non crowded environment when particles have thousands of different directions they can travel — entallergy (@entallergy1) January 16, 2021

Not to mention, if you can breathe comfortably while running, it is doing absolutely nothing for the virus — Michele (@imagodei144) January 16, 2021

Run fast enough and the virus can’t keep up. Consider that next time. — Adrian H (@TradeFadeAJH) January 16, 2021

Damn that ratio is insanity — traitor caleb (@cheefdelet) January 16, 2021

That is fantastic Bill. Thanks for sharing! What a warrior you are. — Austin T. Lane (@Nite_Train_Lane) January 16, 2021

I’m so proud of you! — MDollickson (@MDollickson) January 16, 2021

Thank you for your service. Yesterday my 9 year old asked me “why don’t more college professors wear masks while running .” I was literally shaking. Thanks again — Bob Aylward (@BAylward) January 16, 2021

Do you expect applause? — Nathan E. Yates, MSF (@NathanEYates) January 16, 2021

While taking selfies at the playground his toddler shouted “fweedom” in mandarin, then everyone applauded — Jen Ross ❤️🚀🇺🇸 (@rocket_jenross) January 16, 2021

I just washed the car, fed the rabbit and boarded the loft while wearing three masks. Your move Bill. — Raffles (@aslargy) January 16, 2021

Only one mask? — M J (@MarkJam38442734) January 16, 2021

Some “science-savvy senators” are now doubling up, probably because of the “chemical warfare” being waged by their colleagues.

