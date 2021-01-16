https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/what-were-you-running-from-harvard-associate-professor-assures-us-he-wore-a-mask-while-running-earlier-in-the-day/
Bill Hanage, associate professor at Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health, got a lot of attention for a selfie in which he proved he’d been wearing a mask while running earlier. He’s written a thread about the responses he’s gotten, but we’ll abbreviate it a bit.
My announcement that I was running with a mask got a LOT of comment (from all sides) earlier. It’s in response to changes in the state of the pandemic and the transmissibility of the virus. Worth unpacking 1/goodness knows https://t.co/i9rLUAyzgZ
— Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) January 16, 2021
Some asked “why are you doing this outside?” – I know where they’re coming from. Risk of transmission is MUCH lower outside. If all contacts were outside there probably would not *be* a pandemic. But it’s also not nil https://t.co/gTxywkPqFf
— Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) January 16, 2021
and remember this is also about solidarity. Seeing a person wearing a mask is a sign that they are looking out for you and not just themselves, because masks greatly reduce the risk of transmission https://t.co/k0yjAePH1w
— Bill Hanage (@BillHanage) January 16, 2021
And seeing a person wearing two masks means they are looking out for you twice as much. Here are some of those comments Hanage received on his selfie.
Why?
— BAN THIS (@corrcomm) January 16, 2021
Who cares?
— 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) January 16, 2021
Preening hopefully stops viruses.
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 16, 2021
+2 social credit, comrade. The chairman is pleased.
— Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) January 16, 2021
— Ge🤦🏻♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 16, 2021
Well don’t do that again.
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 16, 2021
Exactly. This is what public health dress up looks like. There are ample studies to show how covid is spread. Running as a solitary activity not mixed with stopping talking, singing or yelling doesn’t require such theatre.
— Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) January 16, 2021
🤷♂️Here’s a cookie… 🍪
— Takezō (@PsychoSix) January 16, 2021
Do it in heels, then I’ll be impressed 😁
— JustSteven🇺🇲 (@supersport1987) January 16, 2021
— Mr. Skilling (Parody) (@mr_skilling) January 16, 2021
Make sure you wear it when you sleep too so the virus can’t sneak up on you
— Aaron (@AyAy_Ron69) January 16, 2021
Yes. I wore a mask while showering earlier.
— MogeGoji 茹露 (@RuLu86) January 16, 2021
I wore a full haz mat suit and an isolation cube whilst completing a marathon this morning
— 𝕯𝖆𝖓 𝕬𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 (@Dan586509) January 16, 2021
Thank you for your service @ThePeekly @JonathanWysaski
— DP Roberts (@DPr0berts) January 16, 2021
We are all in this together. A true patriot doing his part 🙏🏻
— The Mike Peekly (@ThePeekly) January 16, 2021
So much soy
— Jere Sandford (@JereDuty) January 16, 2021
You are so virtuous sir! Very impressive. A real American hero
— Nope (@DeadEEJJ) January 16, 2021
Well done! Have a gold star.
— Grayhen Tor (@GrayhenTor) January 16, 2021
What were you running from?
— andy, friend of lorenzo saint Dubois. (@gringolito) January 16, 2021
Stunning and brave. pic.twitter.com/BNNLbkfe1K
— Jimmy Tacos 🌮 (@Jimmy__Tacos) January 16, 2021
Congratulations for winning +100 virtue points. They are in the post, on their way to you.
— Towny (@James_Townsend9) January 16, 2021
The virtue has been signalled.
— alan sanderson. (@electric__Al) January 16, 2021
Were you running from testosterone?
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 16, 2021
So apparently a Harvard education doesn’t imply intelligence:you may want to review simple physics to know that there is almost zero chance of acquiring a virus outside jogging in non crowded environment when particles have thousands of different directions they can travel
— entallergy (@entallergy1) January 16, 2021
Not to mention, if you can breathe comfortably while running, it is doing absolutely nothing for the virus
— Michele (@imagodei144) January 16, 2021
Run fast enough and the virus can’t keep up. Consider that next time.
— Adrian H (@TradeFadeAJH) January 16, 2021
Damn that ratio is insanity
— traitor caleb (@cheefdelet) January 16, 2021
That is fantastic Bill. Thanks for sharing! What a warrior you are.
— Austin T. Lane (@Nite_Train_Lane) January 16, 2021
I’m so proud of you!
— MDollickson (@MDollickson) January 16, 2021
— Brian Clay (@BClay84) January 16, 2021
Thank you for your service. Yesterday my 9 year old asked me “why don’t more college professors wear masks while running .” I was literally shaking. Thanks again
— Bob Aylward (@BAylward) January 16, 2021
Do you expect applause?
— Nathan E. Yates, MSF (@NathanEYates) January 16, 2021
While taking selfies at the playground his toddler shouted “fweedom” in mandarin, then everyone applauded
— Jen Ross ❤️🚀🇺🇸 (@rocket_jenross) January 16, 2021
I just washed the car, fed the rabbit and boarded the loft while wearing three masks. Your move Bill.
— Raffles (@aslargy) January 16, 2021
Only one mask?
— M J (@MarkJam38442734) January 16, 2021
Some “science-savvy senators” are now doubling up, probably because of the “chemical warfare” being waged by their colleagues.
