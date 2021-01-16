https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-publishes-list-of-trump-presidency-accomplishment_3659333.html

The White House published a long list of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments during his presidency.

The document titled “Trump Administration Accomplishments” lists what the outgoing president achieved in the last four years, including an unprecedented economic boom before the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic, job opportunities for Americans of all backgrounds, tax relief for the middle class, job creation and investments in Opportunity Zones, deregulation, and trade policies and deals.

Some iconic pillars of the president’s agenda mentioned in the list are over 450 miles of new border wall, over $2.2 trillion in military spending, and a rebuilding of the judiciary system.

With help from the GOP’s majority in the Senate, Trump successfully installed three conservative-leaning justices in the Supreme Court and appointed over 230 federal judges and 54 judges to various courts of appeals.

The list also highlights Trump’s upholding of religious freedom in the United States and globally, including “imposed restrictions on certain Chinese officials, internal security units, and companies” for their complicity in persecuting members of religious groups in China.

The White House document appears to indicate that Trump is preparing to leave the White House after a long fight over election integrity.

Trump recently took several retrospective actions of his presidency. He visited the southern border to celebrate the newly-constructed border wall on Monday and touted his military policies in a statement on Wednesday.

“It has been a great honor to rebuild our military and support our brave men and women in uniform,” he said in the Jan. 14 statement.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas, on Jan. 12, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

He committed to an “orderly transition” to the next administration earlier this month and said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A reporter posted outside the White House said Trump staff are moving out of the West Wing.

“West Wing walls are bare, except for some paintings and pictures that belong to the White House. Most desks are emptied out,” Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote in a Twitter post.

Protesters gather at the east entrance to the Capitol building in the District of Columbia on Jan. 6, 2021. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump toned down the vehement challenges against the November election results after most legal channels were exhausted at different levels of state and federal courts and the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Some protesters stormed the Capitol when Congress was counting the electoral votes.

The breach happened as hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters rallied in the District of Columbia.

The composition of the protesters who broke in is still being determined. According to various court filings, those being charged have been identified and associated with both right and left-wing groups.

