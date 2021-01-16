https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/woman-allegedly-steals-mail-truck-crashes-10-cars-nyc/

(NEW YORK POST) – A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a mail truck in Brooklyn and slamming it into at least 10 parked cars Friday night.

Shocking video of the car carnage shows the driver repeatedly accelerating and reversing into the vehicles around her – including a police car – as she’s surrounded by screaming NYPD officers.

The postal panic began just after 6 p.m. on Fulton Street and Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police sources say.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

