A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a mail truck in Brooklyn and slamming it into at least 10 parked cars Friday night.

Shocking video of the car carnage shows the driver repeatedly accelerating and reversing into the vehicles around her — including a police car — as she’s surrounded by screaming NYPD officers.

The postal panic began ust after 6 p.m. on Fulton Street and Patchen Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police sources say.

That’s where a 21-year-old woman got behind the wheel of an unoccupied Postal Service truck and took it on a reckless joyride that lasted seven blocks, sources alleged.

When the mail truck gave out at Fulton and Troop Avenue, she tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody, sources say.

Miraculously, no one was hurt in the suspect’s terrifying express ride, but more than 10 parked cars were damaged.

Charges are pending against the young woman, and her identity has not been released.

While cars were damaged, no one was hurt in the mail truck incident. One of the cars damaged by the mail truck. The Postal Service truck stopped at Fulton Street and Troop Avenue. A woman allegedly stole a USPS truck and crashed into at least 10 cars in Brooklyn.

