(Scott Johnson)

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham has released 11 transcripts of interviews conducted during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s inquiry into the origins and aftermath of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation — i.e., its indispensable to the Russia hoax perpetrated by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Graham’s press release is posted here. The transcripts have all been posted online and made accessible here. John Solomon extracts the highlights for Just the News in “FBI, State officials aware early on Steele made major mistake in Russia reporting.”

No one who has followed the revelation of the hoax over the past four years will be surprised by anything in these documents. What isn’t in these documents, however, is of continuing interest. The FBI’s so-called Woods File supporting the factual allegations in the original FISA warrant on Carter Page has gone missing, been lost or misplaced (tweet below). Perhaps the FBI can put out an APB on it while we wait in vain for the administration of justice in the biggest political scandal in American history.

The Senate has released Crossfire Hurricane transcripts. Excerpt from discussion during Joe Pientka (SSA1) testimony: The "original Woods file is missing" from the 1st Carter Page FISA application. pic.twitter.com/9nMuXvg2X8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 15, 2021

