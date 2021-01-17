https://justthenews.com/government/security/2000-national-guard-members-deputized-us-marshals-more-will-be-sworn-police?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Some 2,000 National Guard members were sworn in as deputies by the U.S. Marshals Service, one of several civilian law enforcement agencies that will assign special police duties to the troops ahead of Inauguration Day.

Chief Lamont Ruffin from U.S. District Court swore in one batch of troops as deputy U.S. Marshals on Sunday night, the Marshals Service said. In a notice on the agency’s Twitter timeline, the service posted photographs of the service members being sworn in outdoors by nightfall.

Other agencies will also swear in troops who are supporting Operation Capitol Response, according to the National Guard. Those agencies include the U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

“Their duties will include protecting members of Congress and other congressional personnel and securing the grounds and property of the U.S. Capitol,” the National Guard said.

The deputizations and assignment of special status include briefing the troops on rules surrounding their missions, a military lawyer said.

“The safety and protection of the public is our top priority at the District of Columbia National Guard,” said Maj. Don Cravins Jr., a command judge advocate with the DCNG Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately return calls from Just the News asking what missions the new deputies will be assigned to perform and for how long they will remain deputized.

A deputation by the Marshals Service typically remains in effect for one year, according to the Department of Justice.

Some 25,000 National Guard troops are in Washington, D.C. to support the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.

