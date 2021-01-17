https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aaron-rodgers-is-a-good-dude-hammers-pelosi-and-newsom/

Rodgers donates, hammers Pelosi and Newsom

Rodgers applauded the Barstool Fund, which provides direct relief to small businesses who are struggling.. The quarterback donated $500,000 to the fund, which has raised more than $22 million so far.

“I think there was such a need. If you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion. I mean, they took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away, and then you know may or may not get to $2,000 at this point. That’s not life-changing money. What Dave and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It’s sustainability for these people, and I think that’s the thing you gravitate toward the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out, because it’s obviously shown that’s not going to be the way they’re going to do it.”

“I mean, they put these rules in place. They’re not even following their own rules. How many people have gotten caught? ‘Don’t travel. Don’t leave the state.’ Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. ‘Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate.’ Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed, but I can send my kids to a private school in person,” he said, referencing Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom.

“It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

“It’s really a call to action to those of us who can donate. Let’s donate. Let’s help our brothers and our sisters out because these are our people. We’re all we got. The government is probably, at this point, not gonna get you. We’ve seen them draw up a 500 page bill and millions, in some case, trillions of dollars going to other countries. It’s not like they’re keeping the money here on the home front.”

