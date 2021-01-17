http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-IfsNuNLvL8/after-the-lights-went-out.php

Power Line reader Matt Mashburn is a member of Georgia’s State Election Board. He has sent us this update on the night the lights went out:

I am following up on John’s great post on election fraud. As you will see from my site Georgia-Elections.com, hunting fraud is something I do every day all day long (when I’m not wasting my time defending myself against krakens).

I thought, when presented, this theory of identical 100,000 vote dumps in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania was an unbelievable coincidence and was sure evidence of fraud. I’ve chased this down in Georgia for two months now and the allegation doesn’t hold up in Georgia.

Investigators have looked at this over and over and Fulton County had a “dump” of approximately 8,900 ballots during the FIVE hours (not one hour) on Tuesday night which was largely consistent with the 2,000 per hour they had been processing Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

When applied to the state as a whole, it appears that this was just bigger counties finishing up as they traditionally do to get the numbers in for the eleven o’ clock news. That is just how it’s done in Georgia for thirty years. Everybody is geared toward getting their numbers in for the 11:00 p.m. news so a big number jump between 10:00 and 11:00 is more common than uncommon in Georgia over the last thirty years.

If y’all come across some backup other than this one guy’s “statistical analysis” that everybody else has simply taken at face value please let me know and I’ll track it down. But after two months of solid looking, the allegation simply doesn’t hold up in Georgia. We have four solid days of cases scheduled over the next month and a half so we’ll have plenty of fraud cases among those and I’ll keep you posted of the outcomes.

Matt adds that he can be reached at mmashburn at georgia-elections.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

