Alec Baldwin revealed on Friday that he had a macabre vision involving President Donald Trump. The actor, who has played Trump on “Saturday Night Live” since October 2016 and even won a Primetime Emmy Award for his over-the-top portrayal, dreamed about the president being on trial for sedition.

“I had a dream Trump was on trial for sedition. And outside the courthouse, a noose was hung from a makeshift scaffold,” Baldwin tweeted. “The noose was made of recycled COVID masks.”

Baldwin appears to be placing blame for the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building solely on Trump.

This isn’t the first time that Baldwin has fantasized about violence against Trump. In December, Baldwin wrote on Twitter about the various ways that Trump could be physically ripped out of the White House.

“Who arrests Trump if he refuses to concede? Who drags him out? Pepper spray? Cuffs? A knee on his neck, cutting off his oxygen? Does he wheeze ‘I can’t breathe.’ Just whale away on him like a piñata? Rodney King style? The thug who has destroyed the country. What does he deserve?” Baldwin said.

In November, Baldwin dreamt about the death of Trump.

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave,” Baldwin stated. “The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.”

Baldwin has also had thoughts about shockingly disturbing brutality towards Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Put Ted Cruz in the stocks and throw rotten fruit and buckets of horse piss at him,” Baldwin wrote on Jan. 6. “Then ride him on a rail. Then tar and feather him. And film it. For Netflix.”

Last February, Baldwin compared Republican senators to enablers of murderous Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country,” the “SNL” actor tweeted. “For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

Baldwin capped off his career of impersonating Trump this week with a 42-minute audiobook titled “Hasta la Vista, America: Trump’s Farewell Address.” The final appearance “encompasses a parody of a Farewell Address, 2021 State of the Union Address and a preview of an imagined blockbuster presidential memoir, along with music and sound effects,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was only interested in doing Trump, again, in any form, if it was with Kurt, who’s the greatest political satirist as far as I’m concerned,” Baldwin said of Kurt Andersen, the writer of the audiobook.

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, was hit with allegations that she lied for years about her Spanish heritage last month.

