https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/anti-trump-website-creates-searchable-database-for-capitol-arrestees/
About The Author
Related Posts
AP bias oozes off the page…
December 15, 2020
Will Indiana finally pass Constitutional carry law?
December 16, 2020
Lauren Boebert takes no crap from lying British journo…
January 14, 2021
Something’s rotten in Pennsylvania…
November 24, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy