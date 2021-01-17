https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/inauguration/2021/01/17/id/1005995

President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming communications director said she expects the president-elect’s swearing-in ceremony will still take place outdoors on the western side of the Capitol, though she signaled that could change if security measures require it.

“I think that will send an incredibly important, visual image to the world about the resilience of American democracy,” Kate Bedingfield said on ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.” “And so our plan and our expectation is that President-elect Biden will put his hand on the Bible with his family outside on the west side of the Capitol on the 20th.”

But she acknowledged that the situation is fluid.

“Unfortunately you only have to look at the chatter on social media to see that we are in a volatile time,” Bedingfield added. “So we’re working to ensure that we’ll be prepared.”

