President-elect Joe Biden will roll back some of President Trump’s most controversial policies and address “four overlapping and compounding crises” in his first 10 days in office — the pandemic, the economic downturn, climate climate and racial inequity.Driving the news: That’s according to a memo from Biden’s incoming Chief of Staff Ron Klain Saturday. Following Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, he’ll “sign roughly a dozen actions to combat the four crises,” Klein said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Zoom in: Biden’s actions on day one of his presidency will include rejoining the Paris climate agreement, extending a pause on federal student loan payments, reversing Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S. from several Muslim-majority countries and issuing a mask mandate in an attempt to curb surging COVID-19 cases. * On Thursday, Biden will sign several executive actions aimed at changing the course of the COVID-19 crisis and safely re-open schools and businesses. * On Friday, the president-elect will “direct his Cabinet agencies to take immediate action to deliver economic relief to working families bearing the brunt” of the coronavirus crisis, Klein wrote. * Between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, Biden will address the climate crisis, criminal justice reform, take steps to expand access to health care, and move to reform immigration — including reuniting families separated at the border under Trump’s immigration policy.For the record: All of these measures were previously announced, but this is the first time Biden’s timetable has been revealed.Go deeper: Biden’s “100-day challenge”Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

