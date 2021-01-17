https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-to-cancel-keystone-pipeline-on-day-1/
Just hit the wires from CBC in the past 30 minutes…
CBC: Biden indicates plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office, sources confirm
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 18, 2021
“Biden indicates plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office, sources confirm.”
Alberta Premier Kenney: “I am deeply concerned by reports that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden may repeal the Presidential permit for the Keystone XL border crossing next week.” pic.twitter.com/ZnBM2cjcEJ
