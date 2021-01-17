https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-to-cancel-keystone-pipeline-on-day-1/

Posted by Kane on January 17, 2021 8:14 pm

Just hit the wires from CBC in the past 30 minutes…

“Biden indicates plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office, sources confirm.”





