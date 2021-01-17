https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-cancel-keystone-xl-pipeline-permit-early-first-day-office-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Incoming Democratic President Joe Biden intends to cancel the permit for the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project as one of his first acts in office, according to several news reports.

The pipeline, built to carry crude oil from Canada to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, has for years been championed by President Trump and fellow Republicans. Its completion was tied up in environmental issues during the Obama administration, in which Biden was the vice president.

Biden will cancel the permit as early as his first day in office, as part of his high-priority, climate change initiative, as reported first by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Trump had made building the pipeline a key part of his 2016 presidential campaign.

The words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appear on a list of executive actions likely scheduled for the first day of Biden’s presidency, according to the CBC.

Biden vowed, if elected, to cancel the pipeline’s presidential permit.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney tweeted that such a cancellation would eliminate jobs, weaken U.S.-Canada relations and undermine American national security by making the United States more dependent on OPEC oil imports.

TC Energy Corp., which operates the pipeline, said it would achieve net zero emissions by 2023 when it enters service, according to Reuters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

