Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is “torturing” President Donald Trump in a “foolish display of power,” conservative host Bill O’Reilly said Sunday.

“Mitch McConnell is playing an extremely dangerous game by diminishing President Trump in the eyes of Americans who still like him,” O’Reilly said in his column, “The Trump Legacy,” in reference to the Senate Majority Leader’s comments signaling he wouldn’t be the roadblock to impeachment the way he was this time last year.

“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” McConnell wrote in a letter to colleagues after the House voted to impeach the president on grounds he incited an insurrection when a mob of rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day Congress was set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“As Senate majority leader, McConnell is delaying the impeachment trial until after Joe Biden is sworn in,” writes O’Reilly. “But the Kentuckian is also saying it’s okay if GOP senators vote to ultimately convict the president on charges of inciting the violence at the Capitol building. Why Would McConnell do that?

“He has to know that voting to convict Donald Trump in the Senate would damage the Republican Party immensely. Millions of people who voted for Trump would leave the GOP.”

