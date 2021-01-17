https://www.theepochtimes.com/black-lives-matter-utah-leader-disavows-activist-charged-in-capitol-breach_3659785.html
The leader of Black Lives Matter Utah is disavowing the “racial justice” activist who was arrested for participating in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “We do not want to be associated with John Sullivan,” Lex Scott, the founder of Black Lives Matter Utah, told Fox News. Sullivan was charged last week with being on restricted grounds, civil disorder, and violent entry and disorderly conduct after he admitted to being inside the Capitol when protesters stormed the building. Sullivan has repeatedly posted online about Black Lives Matter, expressing support for the movement. He founded a group called Insurgence USA. The group’s website says its founding was spurred by the death of George Floyd, a rallying point for Black Lives Matter, and advocates against police brutality, another point in alignment with the so-called racial justice movement. Sullivan is “one of the few black men organizing for racial justice in …