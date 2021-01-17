http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F6ltGZjvcpg/

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump must be held accountable for inciting what he called “a siege” on the U.S. Capitol.

On President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda, Booker said, “I can’t think of a president in my lifetime that came to power with so many challenges. I think the American people have a right to expect that we can work on a lot of different fronts from an economic recession to a pandemic to national security threats, as well as holding a president accountable who persistently lied to the American people, whipped up far right-wing extremists and incited a riot, an assault, a siege on the United States Capitol.”

He continued, “I believe it is constitutionally dangerous not to proceed. We just had a president of the United States try to undermine the peaceful transition of power, try to challenge a fair and free election. Him and his agents from the moments before, from his son to his lawyer, whipping up a crowd to go attack the Capitol. I believe fundamentally the Senate has an obligation to act. I worry about folks who might want to try to make this into a political tit for tat, that they’re missing the larger historical picture here. There must be accountability for actions that are this serious and this much of a threat, not just to our Constitution but to the erosion of our nation.”

