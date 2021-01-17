https://www.theepochtimes.com/bradie-tennell-captures-second-us-figure-skating-title_3659633.html

LAS VEGAS—Bradie Tennell is back on top of American figure skating.

The 22-year-old Olympian, who had finished second and third at the past two national championships, followed her rollicking short program with a rock-solid free skate Friday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Tennell hit all seven of her triple jumps to finish with 232.61 points, well clear of her closest rivals Amber Glenn and Karen Chen.

“I don’t even know where to start. I’m just so happy,” said Tennell, who has dealt with injuries and inconsistency since helping the U.S. win team bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics. “That skate was everything I wanted to put out there. I was so happy and so grateful for everybody that helped me get here.”

Glenn finished with 215.33 points to edge 2017 champion Karen Chen by 0.35 points for the silver medal, while two-time and defending champion Alysa Liu struggled late in her program and finished in fourth.

Amber Glenn reacts as she hears her score in the women’s free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Las Vegas, Nev., on Jan. 15, 2021 (John Locher/ AP photo)

Karen Chen performs during the women’s free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in Las Vegas, Nev., on Jan. 15, 2021. (John Locher/AP Photo)

The U.S. championships were moved from San Jose, California, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans were allowed.

They sure missed an edge-of-your seat women’s free skate.

Glenn, who had never been on the podium at senior nationals, threw down the score to beat when she finished a sterling program to music from Italian composer Ezio Bosso with a solid triple lutz-double toe-double loop combination backed up by a triple loop-triple toe. Her stunning score put the 21-year-old from Plano, Texas, briefly into first place.

Liu, who was second to Tennell after the short program, left her triple axel and quadruple lutz out of her program as she continues to adjust to a growth spurt and coaching change. And while Liu was sharp on her first jumping passes she shaky on her last three, and the 15-year-old’s score of 213.39 points left her in fourth place.

“I have a lot to work on still. Now that nationals is over I get to go back home and train again on the quads,” Liu said. “This was a very cool experience, especially because it’s like, the first live competition. I was really happy to be here.”

Tennell was next on the ice and—well, she left it all on the ice.

The only bobbles during her performance came on Tennell’s opening triple lutz-triple toe combination and finishing spin, when she looked so physically and mentally exhausted that she seemed to catch herself from collapsing. But she hopped right up and blew kisses to the cardboard cutouts in the stands, knowing that she had risen to the occasion.

The only skater that could catch Tennell was Mariah Bell, whose chances of winning her first U.S. title were dashed when she fell on her opening jump pass. Bell also stepped out on a triple loop and wound up finishing fifth.

