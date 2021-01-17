https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-parler-shows-signs-life-new-message-ceo-john-matze-posted-platform/

Last Saturday, eight days ago, Amazon kicked Parler off their web-hosting service. This meant that the platform would be offline until they could find a new host.

Parler CEO John Matze has responded to Amazon kicking the platform off their hosting services, calling it a “coordinated attack” by the tech giants to silence their competitor.

The ban went into effect on Sunday, effectively shutting down the platform that conservatives have flocked to since the big tech giants began banning conservatives.

Amazon removed the platform last Sunday.

On Sunday Parler CEO posted a message on the platform.

This was the first bit of good news for Parler in a week.

John Matze wrote:

Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!

