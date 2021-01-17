https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/brian-kolfage-one-florida-school-combated-covid-going-back-normal-result-children-teachers-safe-happy/

At least one school in Florida addressed the COVID-19 pandemic by looking at the data and science and putting in policies that made sense. The result is the children and teachers are safe and happy and all are back to normal living.

(Guest post by Brian Kolfage, war hero and founder of We Build the Wall)

I have 2 young children who are in Kindergarten and first grade at a private Christian school here in Florida. Like all other schools across the United States, we were forced to homeschool when the pandemic hit. Following the summer there was a plethora of data available that proved school aged children were the least impacted by the virus. There was no reason children should not have started school with normalcy anywhere in the USA after learning this data.

When August rolled around, we were pleased to get a message from our children’s school that they would resume normal school operations. No social distancing, no masks, no plexiglass cages around the desks (example below), just normalcy once again as it should be.

The school stated they would treat the virus like any other virus. They were not going to shut down the school, classes, quarantine groups of exposed children and faculty, they were applying common sense using data to create a solution that worked. They were doing the exact opposite that Democrat-controlled states and school districts did.

They did not deny anyone from wearing a mask, however, they said they would not be mask police (like below) and force any child to wear a mask nor encourage them to wear one. In fact, no one here wears masks, I’ve yet to wear one this entire pandemic, I practice herd immunity.

When a child had any symptom of being sick, they were not forced to take a COVID test, they were sent home until their symptoms were gone, then they returned to class. This is the exact same procedure for any virus any other year that they follow. Only a small fraction of kids in the school were affected by COVID and I believe only one teacher had it. By simply having kids practice good hygiene and washing hands they effectively were able to not only control the spread of the virus but were able to do what no other school in the nation did, maintain normalcy for the children.

I now see why people are fleeing their homes in Democrat controlled states to live in Florida.

It’s now January 2021, five months into the school year and there have been no large-scale outbreaks, no deaths, and no ridiculous COVID-19 restrictions. Our children are allowed to play sports, socialize and be normal. We didn’t need any vaccine to restrict the virus, kids aren’t as susceptible and most don’t have symptoms period.

The school gave all the teachers the option to work, if they feared the virus they were not forced to work. There was no need to shutdown schools across the nation for a virus that was not deadly to most young healthy adults. Like President Trump stated, the response shouldn’t be worse than the virus itself.

And now LA County is talking about making it mandatory for children to get the vaccine to attend school. This is child abuse, why would any parent force a vaccine that has not been tested for long term abnormalities into a child who is not at any elevated risk?

At some point the line must drawn and the high risk must be the ones who take the action to self-isolate rather than forcing an entire nation to shutter its doors, and kill commerce of the local economy. It’s time to follow the data and make decisions based off that rather than decisions based on fear.

It is time to return to normal, as our lives have been. We are the case that proves common sense is the way to fight this and it works. We attend sporting events for our kids, they attend school full-time restriction free, we’re free…

(You can help support Brian at his website fight4kolfage.com)

