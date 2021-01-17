https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-unemployment-fraud-estimated-to-reach-10-billion_3660072.html

A security firm investigating California’s fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims warned that the scope of the fraud could be more than twice as much as previously estimated.

At least 10 percent of unemployment claims may have been fraudulent before the state Employment Development Department (EDD) installed controls last October, according to Blake Hall, founder and chief executive of the company ID.me., reported the Los Angeles Times. Hall’s company was hired by the EDD in October and had blocked nearly 470,000 phony claims ever since.

Hall told the L.A. Times that the amount of fraudulent payout between March and September 2020 could reach $9.8 billion. The EDD has sent out $113 billion in unemployment benefits since March, when the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic hit California.

He added that a lot of those moneys went to foreign crime organizations that filed unemployment claims with stolen identity information, and then used “money mules” in the United States to pick up benefit debit cards sent out by the EDD.

“When the Russians and the Nigerians and the Chinese are the players on the field, they are going to put up some points,” Hall said. “This is a very sophisticated cyberattack that’s being run at scale.”

It is previously estimated that the EDD has paid up to $4 billion to fraudsters, including a Sacramento area woman, who previously worked for the EDD and collected $21,000 in unemployment benefits using the name and Social Security number of then-Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Her scam wasn’t exposed until the Bank of America, which administers the EDD’s benefit debit cards, flagged the unemployment claims made in the former senator’s name.

In addition, hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits went to prison and jail inmates, and many of whom weren’t held in California, according to a law enforcement task force led by district attorneys.

“The volume of fraud as well as the types of inmates involved is staggering,” the district attorneys wrote in a letter (pdf) to Gov. Gavin Newsom. They added that death row inmates, life and life without possibility of parole inmates, rapists, child molesters, human traffickers, and other violent criminals, were receiving unemployment checks, and that many of those checks were sent out of state.

According to a December analysis obtained by the L.A. Times, more 2,000 claims deemed to be at high or moderate risk of fraud were from inmates of the Florida Department of Corrections or county jails in that state. Overall, the report estimates that some $42 million in claims went to out-of-state prison and jail inmates.

