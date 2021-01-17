https://www.theepochtimes.com/ccp-virus-updates-us-death-toll-approaching-400000_3660324.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 23,653,919 cases of the new CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, an increase of 213,145 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 3,557 to 394,495. Outbreaks in China Continue to Worsen The CCP virus outbreak in northern China’s Hebei Province continues to worsen as two hospitals reportedly had large numbers of medical staff test positive for the CCP virus. Meanwhile, authorities detected a superspreader in Jilin Province and have been scrambling to find all those who were in contact with the person in recent days. UK Strain of Virus Found in Los Angeles Public health officials in Los Angeles County said that the UK COVID-19 strain discovered late last year has been found in the county, warning that a surge of the CCP virus will continue into the near future at the very least. …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

