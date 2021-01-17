https://breaking911.com/breaking-trump-will-issue-100-pardons-on-his-final-day-in-office-report/

(AFP/File photo)

WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump is expected to pardon dozens of individuals during his final full dat at The White House, reports say.

According to CNN, among those to be pardoned and commutated Tuesday are “white collar criminals, high-profile rappers and others.”

The network reported The President himself is not on that list.

CNN: Trump to issue around 100 pardons and commutations Tuesday, sources say https://t.co/stYfvGG1Nx — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 18, 2021

This is a breaking news story.

