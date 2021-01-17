https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/17/david-frum-notes-that-joe-bidens-immigration-plan-could-wreck-his-whole-administration-from-the-start/

Never-Trump conservative David Frum is noting that Joe Biden’s immigration plan “could wreck his whole administration from the start” with the new president choosing “between mass detentions or ever-accelerating unauthorized migration

The Biden immigration plans could wreck his whole administration from the start. They will invite a border surge that will force Biden to choose between mass detentions or ever-accelerating unauthorized migration. https://t.co/LaeLu0JLE8 — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 17, 2021

You. Don’t. Say:

That’s not a bug, David. To the Left, ever-accelerating “unauthorized entry” is a feature. https://t.co/WUFxdVauBv — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 17, 2021

And, really, who could have predicted Dems would be in this place?

I, too, am shocked that Democrats’ plans are bad. https://t.co/ng0CxwUpAM — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) January 17, 2021

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

When you accept that the far left’s final destination is a borderless, genderless, and atheistic world, all policy initiatives begin to make terrifying sense. https://t.co/KI4YsMJEOy — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 17, 2021

Libs, who loved the Never-Trump shtick for the past four years, are ready to punt:

It’s far past time the media hits eject on this xenophobic shitbag https://t.co/5CdEtVRk2y — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) January 17, 2021

Being part of the problem does not qualify you to guide the solution hunt. https://t.co/33eaRd5HOK — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) January 17, 2021

Lol here we go. The very second they don’t have Trump to be against, the neocons who paved the way for him are already back on their bullshit. https://t.co/u2hSMMkTHh — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) January 17, 2021

This is a trick designed to lay the groundwork to use any future border surge as predicate for claiming broader reversal of restrictionism and cruelty-as-deterrence is a failure. Even if there is a surge, it’ll have many causes and won’t in itself invalidate broader policy shift. https://t.co/HygF400Un6 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 17, 2021

Oh, this is how the reception every Never-Trumper will soon face:

There’s a certain comfort in David Frum returning to his pre-Trump loathsomeness. https://t.co/QgEcln8hTf — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) January 17, 2021

David, welcome back to cancel culture:

Resistance twitter— Frum was always horrible. @TheAtlantic should be ashamed to employ this bigot. https://t.co/y0wMUIO25v — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) January 17, 2021

