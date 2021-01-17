https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/17/david-frum-notes-that-joe-bidens-immigration-plan-could-wreck-his-whole-administration-from-the-start/

Never-Trump conservative David Frum is noting that Joe Biden’s immigration plan “could wreck his whole administration from the start” with the new president choosing “between mass detentions or ever-accelerating unauthorized migration

You. Don’t. Say:

And, really, who could have predicted Dems would be in this place?

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

Libs, who loved the Never-Trump shtick for the past four years, are ready to punt:

Oh, this is how the reception every Never-Trumper will soon face:

David, welcome back to cancel culture:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...